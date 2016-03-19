Barack Obama coming to Denmark again! 

Barack Obama clearly likes Denmark. He visited the country twice as president, attending the Olympic Congress to lobby for Chicago in the autumn of 2009 before returning in December for COP 15, and then he popped over in September 2018 to speak at the University of Southern Denmark.

His wife Michelle made it a family affair earlier this year when she appeared at Royal Arena to publicise her book. Clearly the Obamas are partial to pastries and a spot of hygge!

A conversation with President Barack Obama

And now the former US president has announced he will be flying down to host ‘A conversation with President Barack Obama’ – an event hosted by Aalborg’s Musikkens Hus on Saturday September 28 where he will discuss leadership and entrepreneurship of the future.

The audience will mainly be from the business community with ticket prices ranging from 3,500 to 8,500 kroner. Additionally, around 100-200 chosen students from Aalborg University will be invited to attend the event at no expense.

The dialogue between Obama and the audience will be moderated by House of Music’s CEO Lasse Rich Henningsen.

Respect galore

“President Obama is one of a very select group of people who I look up to the most, and so I am very much looking forward to meet him,” the CEO told BT.

“He used his powerful office to make the world a better place and is one of the most respected leaders worldwide,” he added.

“I do not doubt for a moment that this will be a new climax for Aalborg and the whole of northern Jutland,” said Thomas Kastrup-Larsen, Aalborg’s mayor.

“I am pleased that one of the world’s most distinguished personalities sees the potential in visiting Aalborg and sharing his vision.”

Previous visits

Coincidentally, the Musikkens Hus event is being held exactly one year after Obama’s last visit to the University of Southern Denmark in Kolding, which also took place on 28 September, 2018.

The amount spent to get Obama on board is undisclosed.

“It is the operating fund at Musikkens Hus, which is solely responsible for the economy of the event in Aalborg,” revealed Henningsen.

Less enthusiastic for Trump visit?

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump will swing by Copenhagen in early September, followed by an official trip to Poland.

Although, there is still a month before Trump arrives in the Danish capital, thousands of people have already signed up for a demonstration against him.

So it looks like the Danes prefer Obama over Trump after all …