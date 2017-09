Admiral Tordenskiold and his seamen will rise again in Copenhagen Harbour this October to re-enact a 1717 naval battle between the Danes and the Swedes, celebrated nationally as Tordenskiold Days. Peter Tordenskiold, born in Norway at the turn of the 17th century, is one of Scandinavia’s most famous naval heroes. Like the fictional Horatio Hornblower, he worked his way up the ranks to reach the high position of admiral in the Danish Navy by the age of only 29.



Despite losing his life a year later in a duel, his heroism in defending Denmark against Swedish invaders in the Great Northern War solidifies his place as a legend in Danish hearts and minds.

Smoke, ships, suspense

On the evenings of October 19 and 20, two great ships will line up near the Black Diamond library to meet in battle. Guns and cannons will be heard from starboard and bow, as flashes of light illuminate the smoke-shrouded scene.

In conjunction with the re-enactment will be a series of events surrounding the battle, including a performance of ‘The Legend of Tordenskiold’ by Frederikshavn actors and musicians – also on October 19 and 20.

Markets and kid workshops

In addition, Tøjhus Museum will be filled with re-enactors and volunteers preparing their ships and leading naval workshops for kids and curious adults from October 15–22. The gardens outside will be transformed into an 18th century market, with exotic foods and wares peddled from the assembled stands.

Tickets are available at Tøjhus Museum ranging from 75 kroner for children and 125 kroner for adults. Deluxe tickets are also available for ‘The Legend of Tordenskiold’ performance and secured seating to watch the harbour battle.