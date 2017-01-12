Beautiful, friendly, ugly – it’s festival season

It’s the summer, and with the summer comes the festival season.

Whether you want something mainstream, more alternative, or a little holiday with the family, there is something for you.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best festivals taking place over the next few months in the Copenhagen area, Denmark and slightly further afield.

Let’s hope the good weather holds out!

Zealand: Musical mainstays

Roskilde Festival

June 29-July 7; Darupvej 19, Roskilde; sold out; roskilde-festival.dk

Denmark’s famous Roskilde Festival is unsurprisingly sold out – although you may be lucky enough to find a late ticket via a forum or elsewhere online. This year’s line-up boasts none other than Bob Dylan, The Cure, Mø and many more big name acts from across the musical spectrum. Go hard, or go home.

Friday Rock at Tivoli

Every Fri until the end of Sep; Tivoli; season pass 350kr, otherwise prices vary; fredagsrock.dk

Step into the wonderful Tivoli Gardens to enjoy an exciting Friday night concert. Upcoming acts include Tina Dickow, Lauryn Hill and Mø.

Copenhagen Jazz Festival

July 5-14; multiple locations in Cph; prices vary; jazz.dk

Cop a squat or cut some rug, it’s jazz! The city’s annual celebration of jazz gets underway next week and there will be plenty going on with events spread throughout the city at a diverse range of venues (see page 19 for more details, or our special supplement, which was released last issue).

Grøn Koncert

July 18-28, 13:00-21:30; various venues across DK; 275kr; groenkoncert.dk/valby

It’s that time of year again: Grøn Koncert! Danish acts Alphabeat and Dizzy Mizz Lizzy are among those performing and working their way across the country. A good old-fashioned day of fun with a range of food and drink available. All profits from stall sales go to Muskelsvindfonden’s work.

Ringsted Festival

Aug 1-3; Tvær Alle, Ringsted; festival pass: 1,015kr; ringstedfestival.dk

Some of the biggest and most popular acts in Denmark will be at this festival, including Suspekt and The Minds of 99 – to mention just a couple. With party tents, an atmospheric backdrop and a reputation for being a ‘loving’ festival, this one is worth the short journey.

Zealand: Something alternative

Musik I Lejet

July 18-20; Hovedgaden 110, Tisvildeleje; ticket prices vary; musikilejet.dk

Right next to the beach and with an ocean backdrop, this is the ultimate summer festival to get to. In between your favourite acts you can go surfing, play volleyball or enjoy a cocktail whilst gazing at the horizon.

Summer in the City

July 18-21, 15:00-02:00; Onkel Dannys Plads 1-9, Cph V; free adm

Back for the fifth time this excellent music festival showcases new and upcoming names from the Danish scene.

Nakkefestival

July 24-27; Søndervangsvej 43, Rørvig; 280-625kr; nakkefestival.dk

This non-profit festival prides itself on inviting challenging artists from different genres. Including storytelling, self-invented languages and upcoming bands, this really is something different. Expand your mind in this neck of the woods.

Carpark Festival

July 26-27; Under Bispeengbuen, Frederiksberg; free adm; carparkfestival.dk

Celebrating its fifth year, Carpark Festival reliably offers a unique festival experience with cultural activities and music from more than 20 acts over two days.

Strøm Festival

Aug 7-10; various venues in Cph; stromcph.dk

Strøm Festival will once again offer electronic music fans a wide choice of events featuring big names from Denmark and the US at a number of eclectic venues, from nightclubs to churches. Most are free entry.

New Note Festival

Aug 9-10, 14:00 start; Klaverfabrikken, Fredensvej 12A, Hillerød; 150-250kr; newnotefestival.dk

Two days of performances from some of the country’s most promising acts.

Uhørt

Aug 23-24, 16:00-02:00 & 14:30-02:00; Enghavevej 80, Cph SV; 145-195kr; uhoert.dk

Established in 2013, Uhørt has come a long way in a short time to become an absolute must for new-music lovers. This festival provides a stage to young emerging Danish talents.

In the sticks

Tinderbox

June 27-29; Tussindaarsskoven, Odense; festival pass: 2,095kr; tinderbox.dk

The Millenium Forest makes for a wonderful setting at this highly popular festival. A strong and diverse line-up includes established names Sheryl Crow and Eric Prydz, as well as exciting new acts like young Norwegian sensation Sigrid.

Aarhus Jazz

July 13-20; various venues; ticket prices vary; jazzfest.dk

Now more than 30 years old, the jazz festival in Aarhus will again be providing a buzz all over town. With more venues than ever, there’s no sign of this old-timer slowing down.

Samsø Festival

July 17-20; Strandskoven 7C, Samsø; mostly sold out, see website for remaining day tickets; samfest.dk

Skanderborg might have Denmark’s most beautiful festival, but Samsø has the friendliest. Music, sun and a beach – this is another festival with the potential for an amazing few days. Big name Danish acts – get yourself a ticket if you can!

Grim Fest

Aug 1-3; Grimhøjvej 20, Brabrand; festival pass: 770kr; grimfest.dk

This ugly duckling of a rock festival is sitting pretty just outside Aarhus. There’s a skate contest on Saturday, and with names like The Entrepreneurs and Bite the Bullet on the line-up, things aren’t looking quite so grim.

Smukfest

Aug 7-11; Skanderborg Forest; sold out (Sunday bracelet: 275kr); smukfest.dk

In case you didn’t get it, this is Denmark’s most beautiful festival. Every year the forest of Skanderborg comes even more alive, as upwards of 55,000 people celebrate together at a beautiful setting. Boasting around 170 acts in a versatile program of great music.

Wonderfestiwall

Aug 15-18; Slotsslyngen, Nordbornholm; day tickets: 425kr, festival pass: 875kr; wonderfestiwall.dk

A festival on a tiny island … no it’s not Fyre, it’s Wonderfestiwall on beautiful Bornholm. The island is a classic holiday destination for the Danes – this one really is a great opportunity to kill two birds with one stone. Expect popular Scandinavian acts.

Tønder Festival

Aug 22-25; Vestergade 80, Tønder; day tickets from 300kr; tf.dk

More than 40 years old, the folk festival at Tønder offers three days of rich and varied music from home and abroad. You will hear music that has roots in a range of genres (blues, country, old-time), and it will proudly be ‘hand-made’.

Beyond borders

Wacken (Germany)

Aug 1-3; Hauptstraße 47, Wacken, Germany; sold out; wacken.com

Wacken is a massive open-air festival for fans of metal music. It’s sold out, but if metal is your thing you should keep an eye online for any opportunities to bag a ticket and then pay homage to the ‘Metal Mecca’.

Way out West (Sweden)

Aug 8-10; Slottsskogen, Gothenburg, Sweden; festival pass 1,995 krona; wayoutwest.se

Just a few hours on the train and you could be enjoying high-profile performers such as The Cure and Stormzy. At the end of the night the party carries on all over Gothenburg at venues displaying the ‘Stay out West’ flag – your chance to experience big artists on smaller stages.

Summerburst (Sweden)

Aug 30-31; Stockholms Stadion, Stockholm, Sweden; tickets from 951 krona; summerburst.se

Electronic house and dance are on the agenda in Stockholm. Well-known acts include Calvin Harris and Tiesto. Just the ticket if you like to dance.

Reeperbahn (Germany)

Sep 18-21; Reeperbahn, Hamburg, Germany; tickets 39-105 euros; reeperbahnfestival.com

For the 14th year in a row the well-known Reeperbahn district of Hamburg will be holding 600 concerts at 70 venues. In classic St Pauli fashion, it’s all about fostering a spirit of diversity and togetherness. Hamburg is directly accessible from Copenhagen via train.

For the family

Vig Festival

July 11-13, 15:30 start; Holbækvej 16B, Vig; day tickets: 750kr; vigfestival.dk

One for the whole family, Vig offers a variety of ticket types to suit your needs. A plethora of big-name Danish acts will take to the stage. Lots of interesting stalls, a cosy atmosphere and something for everyone.

Langelandsfestival

July 20-27; Ryttergårdsvej 116, Farum; multiple ticket options; langelandsfestival.dk

Langelands has Danish acts that you know and love – including headliners Nik & Jay, Suspekt and D-A-D. Meanwhile, Børneland will keep the kids happy. This is a festival for everyone – either for a great day out or a small holiday.