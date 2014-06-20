Belgian royal couple visiting Denmark

The Belgian royal couple, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, have come to Denmark today for their first official visit.

The couple arrived at Copenhagen Airport at 10:00 and an hour later were received by Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie at Amalienborg.

The object of their three day visit is to further strengthen the already strong bonds between the two countries.

King Philippe and his wife will, among other things, visit the City Hall, go on a cruise in Copenhagen Harbour, attend a gala dinner in their honour, visit the confederation of Danish industry and Cinemateket, and host a dinner at the Black Diamond Library.

READ MORE: Royal couple wraps up Japanese visit

The royal couple are accompanied by an official delegation and representatives of 37 companies, which will focus on themes such as sustainable development, renewable energy, health and transport logistics.

King Philippe is the eldest son of Belgium’s former King Albert II, whom he succeeded in 2013.

The royal couple have four children – their eldest daughter, Princess Elisabeth, is the first in line of succession and might eventually become Belgium’s first reigning queen.

The Belgian royal couple last visited Denmark in 2015, when they participated in the celebration of Queen Margrethe’s 75th birthday.

During her reign, Queen Margrethe has received 61 state visits and been on 52 state visits herself.