Bendtner among cuts as Denmark unveils final World Cup squad

Åge Hareide made his final four cuts to the Danish team ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Nicklas Bendtner, Andreas Bjelland, Mike Jensen and Peter Ankersen are the four players to fall at the final 23-player hurdle – the omissions of Bendtner and Bjelland most probably due to their struggles with injury.

The news will be a bitter pill to swallow for Bendtner’s fans, who were recently buoyed by news that a petition had been launched to pressure FIFA into postponing the tournament to allow ‘The Lord’ to recover from injury and participate.

The final 23

While it was no surprise that Jensen and Ankersen failed to make the final cut, Bjelland’s omission is also a surprise considering the considerable role he played in Denmark’s qualification. Ultimately, however, injury proved to be his undoing.

None of the four players saw the field in Denmark’s 0-0 draw with Sweden in Stockholm last night.

The Danes take on Mexico in a final friendly on Saturday, before meeting Peru in their first game in Russia on June 16.

Denmark’s 23-player squad for the World Cup is:

Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester

Jonas Lössl, Huddersfield Town

Frederik Rønnow, Brøndby

Simon Kjær, Sevilla

Andreas Christensen, Chelsea

Mathias Zanka Jørgensen, Huddersfield Town

Jannik Vestergaard, Borussia Mönchengladbach

Henrik Dalsgaard, Brentford

Jens Stryger, Udinese

Jonas Knudsen, Ipswich Town

William Kvist, FC København

Thomas Delaney, Werder Bremen

Lukas Lerager, Bordeaux

Lasse Schöne, Ajax

Christian Eriksen, Tottenham Hotspur

Michael Krohn-Dehli, Deportivo La Coruna

Pione Sisto, Celta Vigo

Martin Braithwaite, Bordeaux

Andreas Cornelius, Atalanta

Viktor Fischer, FC København

Yussuf Poulsen, RB Leipzig

Nicolai Jørgensen, Feyenoord

Kasper Dolberg, Ajax

It features just three players from the Danish Superliga.