 Big events to impact Copenhagen traffic this weekend – The Post

Big events to impact Copenhagen traffic this weekend

Pride, KMD Ironman and the Christianshavn 400-year anniversary to close off numerous roads

Pride and 9,000 triathletes are hitting town this weekend (photo: KMD Ironman/CPH Pride)
August 17th, 2018 11:25 am| by Christian W

Anyone looking to venture into Copenhagen this weekend might want to leave the car at home as three major events will seal off several central traffic veins.

This weekend, Copenhagen Pride, KMD Ironman and Christianshavn’s 400-year anniversary celebration will all be clogging up the streets of the Danish capital.

From 13:00 to 16:00 on Saturday, the Copenhagen Pride Parade will impact traffic in Vesterbro and areas of the city centre as it winds 3.3 km from Frederiksberg City Hall to Copenhagen City Hall.

The parade will move down Smallegade, Allégade, Frederiksberg Allé, Vesterbrogade, Jamers Plads, Hammerichsgade, Vester Voldgade and Studiestræde, before ending at City Hall Square, Rådhuspladsen. The major road HC Andersens Boulevard will also be closed for a bit during the parade.

Later that evening, Knippelsbro Bridge – which stretches across the harbour from the city to Christianshavn – will be closed in connection with celebrations pertaining to Christianshavn’s 400-year anniversary.

READ MORE: Copenhagen amongst top Pride destinations for 2018

Ironman challenge
On Sunday, the city will once again be ‘under siege’ from a traffic perspective, this time from the around 9,000 triathletes and accompanying spectators participating in the KMD Ironman competition.

That event will start at Amager Strandpark and pass through town over to Østerbro. Amager Strandvej will be heavily affected, as will Prags Boulevard, Uplandsgade, Vermlandsgade and Amager Boulevard.

In town, a stretch of road including Christians Brygge, Niels Juuls Gade and Slotsholmsgade will be cordoned off, as will Havnegade and Tolbodgade to Esplanaden.

In Østerbro, Østbanegade (from Langeliniebro to Århusgade) and Strandvænget (between  Gasværksgrunden and Strandvejen) will also be closed off to all traffic.

Related News



Latest News

Business
Carlsberg now worth 120 billion kroner
Local
Big events to impact Copenhagen traffic this weekend
Local
Peter Madsen to switch prisons following attack
Local
Capital Region eyeing significant hospital renovations

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved