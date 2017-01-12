Big events to impact Copenhagen traffic this weekend

Anyone looking to venture into Copenhagen this weekend might want to leave the car at home as three major events will seal off several central traffic veins.

This weekend, Copenhagen Pride, KMD Ironman and Christianshavn’s 400-year anniversary celebration will all be clogging up the streets of the Danish capital.

From 13:00 to 16:00 on Saturday, the Copenhagen Pride Parade will impact traffic in Vesterbro and areas of the city centre as it winds 3.3 km from Frederiksberg City Hall to Copenhagen City Hall.

The parade will move down Smallegade, Allégade, Frederiksberg Allé, Vesterbrogade, Jamers Plads, Hammerichsgade, Vester Voldgade and Studiestræde, before ending at City Hall Square, Rådhuspladsen. The major road HC Andersens Boulevard will also be closed for a bit during the parade.

Later that evening, Knippelsbro Bridge – which stretches across the harbour from the city to Christianshavn – will be closed in connection with celebrations pertaining to Christianshavn’s 400-year anniversary.

Ironman challenge

On Sunday, the city will once again be ‘under siege’ from a traffic perspective, this time from the around 9,000 triathletes and accompanying spectators participating in the KMD Ironman competition.

That event will start at Amager Strandpark and pass through town over to Østerbro. Amager Strandvej will be heavily affected, as will Prags Boulevard, Uplandsgade, Vermlandsgade and Amager Boulevard.

In town, a stretch of road including Christians Brygge, Niels Juuls Gade and Slotsholmsgade will be cordoned off, as will Havnegade and Tolbodgade to Esplanaden.

In Østerbro, Østbanegade (from Langeliniebro to Århusgade) and Strandvænget (between Gasværksgrunden and Strandvejen) will also be closed off to all traffic.