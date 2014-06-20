Living in Denmark, you never know what kind of weather you might face.
This past week, the nation has been battered by storm winds, blizzards and rising sea levels.
And next week, temperatures will plummet as the big freeze hits Danish shores.
There were icy roads already this morning in parts of the country, and temperatures will drop to freezing this weekend and sniff around minus 5-10 early next week.
Winds of chill
With the national weather forecaster predicting a continuation of strong winds next week, it will feel significantly colder than it actually is.
It also looks likely that it will snow in parts of the country – mostly in Jutland and Bornholm, but not so much in Copenhagen.