 Biggest towns growing across nearly all of Denmark’s municipalities – The Post

Biggest towns growing across nearly all of Denmark’s municipalities

Only eight of the 98 municipalities saw their biggest towns decline in population

More growth than not (photo: Danmarks Statistik)
November 1st, 2017 1:34 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Since 2010, the vast majority of the biggest towns in Denmark’s 98 municipalities enjoyed an increase in population, according to new figures from the national statistics keeper Danmarks Statistik.

The statistics showed that between 1 January 2010 and 1 January 2017, the biggest towns in 79 of Denmark’s municipalities all increased in population, while the population remained unchanged in 11 towns.

READ MORE: Copenhagen sees first negative population influx in over a decade

Eight in decline
The population increased the most in the biggest towns in Skanderborg Municipality (6.2 percent), followed by Viborg (3.6), Morsø (2.2), Hjørring (2.2) and Langeland (2.1).

The eight municipalities that saw population declines in their biggest towns were Odense, Syddjurs, Helsingør, Fanø, Faaborg-Midtfyn, Dragør, Tårnby and Ballerup

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Performance Preview: Has the American Dream turned into a nightmare?
News
Denmark emerging as a serious player in the game of AI
Activities
Concert Review & Interview: Hanging with Mr Cooper
Local
Venstre politician slammed over possible conflict of interest

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved