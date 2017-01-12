Billion kroner deal to see ‘Paper Island’ developed

Danish contractor NCC has revealed that it has entered into a 1.2 billion kroner deal to develop the Papirøen (Paper Island) area of Copenhagen’s waterfront.

Papirøen, which is the commonly-known name for Christiansholm island, is the last waterfront area in the Danish capital that requires development.

The new project involves apartments, public housing, a hotel and a market hall for shops, cafes, restaurants and culture events being built.

“This project is one of our most versatile challenges ever and we have brought all our professional and innovative competencies within foundation and construction into play,” said NCC Danmark boss, Palle Bjerre Rasmussen.

“The ambitions are high with the architect and contractor so we are looking forward to transforming the vision into reality.”

Finished by 2024

NCC revealed that challenges include the logistical task of establishing a construction site on an island in the middle of the city, as well as following through with a vision that will see untraditional façades consisting of concrete and brick – an ode to Papirøen’s industrial heritage.

The development of Papirøen has been kicking around ever since 2012, when the Procurement Association of the Danish Press moved away from the island after 50 years. Later it became popular thanks to Copenhagen Street Food temporarily opening up its doors there.

It will be the architect firm COBE which is behind the plan for the new vision, which hinges on creating a welcoming and informal space dedicated to social congregation and culture – as well as a new food market.

Construction is expected to commence in 2020 and be completed sometime in 2024.

The news comes in the wake of a proposed artificial island in Copenhagen Harbour, ‘Lynetteholmen’, being much larger than originally stated.