On Wednesday August 24, world-famous British scientist Stephen Hawking took part in the Distinguished Lectures series sponsored by the Carlsberg Foundation, delivering an address entitled ‘Quantum Black Holes’.

It was the first time since 1970 that Professor Hawking had paid Copenhagen a visit, and his appearance was greeted with high interest and demand. Some 30,000 names were put on a waiting list, with only 1,800 were lucky enough to get a ticket and attend the event at DR Koncerthuset. Due to the high demand, the lecture was screened at 27 cinemas in Copenhagen.

Professor Hawking suffers from a slow-progressing motor neurone disease, which has partly paralysed him, and he therefore communicates with the aid of a speech-generating device.