Bless the rains! Toto coming to Denmark

The legendary US rock back Toto will celebrate its 40-year anniversary by embarking on a world tour that will bring them to Copenhagen early next year.

The tour, ‘40 Trips Around The Sun’, will bring their 1980s delights to Forum in Copenhagen on Saturday 17 February.

“Myself, David, Steve and Joseph are humbled and thrilled at the long-lasting success of the band. This 40th anniversary tour is going to be a special one for us and all the fans that come out,” said guitarist Steve Lukather.

“On top of all that, it’s really exciting to be working with Sony Music again. We’ve spent a lot of time this year working on new music and re-mastering the older tracks.”

Four decades after bursting onto the world stage with their hit ‘Hold the Line,’ Toto has managed sell over 40 million albums and garner scores of Grammy Award nominations in the US. You’ll be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t know the words to the iconic tune ‘Africa’ from 1982.

In 2015, the band released their first studio album in a decade, ‘TOTO XIV’, which made the top 10 in nine countries and was their most successful album in the US and UK since 1988.

Tickets went on sale on August 25 on ticketmaster.dk and they cost 435 kroner.

More cheese from Cleese

And now for something completely different. Legendary funny man John Cleese will return to Denmark for three shows in Copenhagen, Aalborg and Randers to perform ‘Last Time To See Me Before I Die’ – an ominous indication of a farewell tour. Now aged 77, Cleese rose to fame with the groundbreaking comedic sketch show Money Python in 1969-75, before forging a successful solo career on the back of ‘Fawlty Towers’. Cleese will perform at DR Koncerthuset in Copenhagen on May 21, at Musikkens Hus in Aalborg on May 23 and at Værket in Randers on May 24. Tickets go on sale on August 30 at venue websites and prices vary from 400 to 525 kroner.

Kathy ‘heads’ to CPH

Few comedians can get away with holding up a fake severed head of Donald Trump and then go on a first world tour. Kathy Griffin is one of them and she’s coming to Copenhagen later this year with her ‘Laugh Your Head Off World Tour’. Aside from delving into the controversial image of Trump and the repercussions she faced, her show will also focus on pop culture. Griffin, who has won two Emmys and a Grammy as well as holding the Guinness World Record for the most seen Comedy Special ever, will take her comedic wares to DR Koncerthuset on Saturday 25 November. Tickets go on sale on September 1 at drkoncerthuset.dk for 255 kroner.

Globetrotters back

Finally, the most iconic ever (if only) travelling troupe of basketball players will be back in Denmark, slam-dunking their way into your hearts. Following their sell-out 2017 World Tour stop in Copenhagen, the Harlem Globetrotters will return to dazzle crowds at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus on May 1 and at the Ballerup Super Arena on May 2. Fans will be given a unique preshow opportunity to meet the players and see them do tricks via a ‘Magic Pass’ available to limited numbers. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at ticketmaster.dk at a cost of 265 kroner.