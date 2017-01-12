Bob Dylan and Robert Plant confirmed for Roskilde Festival

If you’re thinking of going to the Roskilde Festival this year, don’t think twice, it’s all right, because blowin’ into town like a rolling stone is Mr Tambourine Man himself.

Yes, that’s right, the 77-year-old legend Bob Dylan has been added to the festival line-up for the first time since 2006, and he’ll be performing on the Orange Stage on July 3.

“Bob Dylan’s cultural impact can’t be overstated, whether we’re talking about his personal, literary or political awareness and commitment,” enthused Anders Wahrén, the head of music and creation at Roskilde Festival.

“It’s 13 years since he last visited us, so this might be the first and only time we have a chance to meet an artist with such an essential impact on music history.”

READ MORE: Denmark’s biggest music festivals announce first acts for 2019

Plant and Rosalia

Aside from Dylan, legendary Led Zeppelin founder and frontman Robert Plant will also be performing in the wake of the release of his new acclaimed album ‘Carry Fire’.

Additionally, the 25-year-old Catalan flamenco-pop star Rosalia is coming, as are British electronica group Underworld (perhaps best known for their hit ‘Born Slippy’ in the film ‘Trainspotting’ – see video below) and former Pantera frontman Philip H Anselmo & The Illegals.

You can find out more information about all the musicians, artists and gig dates at roskilde-festival.dk. The festival will be held over eight days from June 29 to July 6.

Other big-name artists already green-lighted to perform at the festival include The Cure, Cardi B, Robyn, Travis Scott, MØ and Christine & the Queenser. The full line-up will be confirmed at the end of March.

A partout ticket costs 2,100 kroner, while a limited number of one-day tickets will be sold for 1,050 kroner at roskilde-festival.dk.