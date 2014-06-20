The US aerospace giant Boeing has confirmed it has begun the process of “bringing a formal legal challenge to the Danish Ministry of Defence’s evaluation regarding the country’s next fighter jet”.
Boeing said it had submitted a request for insight, which would require the ministry to provide all materials related to the procurement evaluation and decision.
Not going Boeing
The Danish government announced in June it had selected Lockheed Martin’s F-35.
“The Ministry of Defence did not recommend the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet – a decision the company believes was the product of a flawed evaluation process,” Boeing said on Thursday.
The company said that it had expressed its concerns with the evaluation process to the Danish Parliament’s defence committee prior to the decision.
Boeing took special exception to “estimates that the Super Hornet would cost up to twice as much as detailed in US Department of Defense budget documents”.
Unusual move
While US manufacturers often challenge decisions made by the US government, it is unusual for them to question a decision made by a foreign government.