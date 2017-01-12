Bomb rips Thai restaurant in Copenhagen

Late last night the Copenhagen Police responded to an explosion outside a Thai restaurant located on Røde Mellemvej 16 in Amager.

The blast, which smashed the front façade of the restaurant, occurred at 03:30 last night and did not result in any injuries.

No arrests have been made as of yet in the latest explosion to rock the Danish capital – it’s the tenth blast to hit the city this year and comes just days after a bomb was detonated in front of a pizza joint in Vanløse.

Other explosions to hit the city include the August bombs that destroyed the front of the tax authority building at Nordhavn Station and the façade of a police station in Nørrebro.

No link … yet

A person was seen running from the explosion site along Røde Mellemvej towards Nålemagerstien and the police are calling for any witnesses to come forward with information. The area is still cordoned off to the public as a forensic team combs the site.

Last week the police responded to a reported shooting on Røde Mellemvej, although it may have turned out that it was actually two cars that had collided.

Police say it is too early to say if that episode is linked to last night’s blast or if the previous bombings are connected.