 UPDATE: Bomb threat that closed Copenhagen Central Station was false alarm – The Post

UPDATE: Bomb threat that closed Copenhagen Central Station was false alarm

Trains kept running, but police evacuated the building

Police have evacuated Copenhagen Central Station (photo: Arne List)
March 7th, 2017 6:01 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

UPDATE: Police reopened Copenhagen Central Station shortly before 7pm after a bomb scare that saw all passengers evacuated from the arrival hall earlier in the afternoon under what police called “suspicious circumstances”.

Police now say that a suspicious bag was behind the drama. Trains are still running behind schedule on some lines.



THE ORIGINAL STORY IS BELOW:

Copenhagen Police are searching Central Station due to what they called “suspicious circumstances”.

Trains are still running through the station, but the arrival hall is closed. Passengers are advised to catch trains at Tietgensbroen – the other end of the station near DGI-byen – Michael Andersen of Copenhagen Police told DR Nyheder.

Passengers evacuated
Police did not elaborate on the suspicious circumstances, but passengers were asked to leave the building due to a bomb threat.

According to DSB, there may be delays to and from Central Station.


Latest News

News
Google may have violated Denmark’s data storage laws
Local
UPDATE: Bomb threat that closed Copenhagen Central Station was false alarm
Denmark
Danish municipality cancels plans for all onshore wind turbines
Business
Denmark among top nations for women working abroad

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved