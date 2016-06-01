 Bombing related? Copenhagen police seize explosives in gang raids – The Post

Bombing related? Copenhagen police seize explosives in gang raids

Elsewhere, ten cars where set ablaze in the Danish capital last night

Police raids yield some serious results (photo: Simon Wedege Petersen)
October 1st, 2019 9:07 am| by Christian W

Police in Copenhagen have seized 5-10 kilos of industrial explosives following a series of gang-related raids over the past week.

Copenhagen Police boss Anne Tønnes said that the seizure was something the police were taking very seriously – particularly given the recent bombings in the city and ongoing gang conflict in the area.

Tønnes also revealed that the recent explosion at a pizzeria in Vanløse on September 18 was related to the ongoing gang war between two factions of Brothas located in Greve/Hundige and Nørrebro/Nordvest, which the media have begun to refer to as Brothas and NNV.

The Danish capital has been struck by violent gang violence over the past month, culminating with the shooting of a 22-year-old in Ishøj on September 15.

READ ALSO: Another explosion hits Copenhagen – this time outside a pizzeria in Vanløse

Cars burned
In other crime news in Copenhagen, at least ten cars were set ablaze in the Copenhagen districts of Nordvest, Emdrup, Utterslev and Nørrebro last night.

Police were alerted to vehicles on fire at around 23:00 last night, before dispatching to another blaze just before 04:00 in the morning.

The police are investigating the fires as a criminal act, but have yet to make any arrests. No injuries were reported in the fires.

