‘Bookseller from Brønshoj’ should be extradited, says PM

Convicted Moroccan citizen may be returned to his home country

Mansour has lost his Danish citizenship but still holds a Moroccan passport so could be extradited (scan: PZFUN)
December 11th, 2018 3:40 pm| by Stephen Gadd
During his recent visit to Morocco to sign the UN agreement on migration, Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen also found time to hold a meeting with the Moroccan foreign minister, Nasser Bourita.

On the agenda was Said Mansour, the so-called ‘bookseller from Brønshoj’, who has twice been convicted of inciting acts of terrorism, imprisoned in Denmark and stripped of his citizenship.

The Danish PM wants him deported to Morocco, as he holds Moroccan citizenship.

Breaking the ice
“I’ve held constructive talks with Morocco’s foreign minister about the case of Mansour who should be sent to Morocco and which we need to see something done about,” Rasmussen said to DR Nyheder.

The two politicians have agreed to follow up on the discussions shortly.

Rasmussen added that he felt there was a willingness to solve the problem and said that “this is the first time I’ve had the chance to bring the matter up with the Moroccan authorities.”

But even though the PM is optimistic, there is still some way to go before a deal can be finalised.

