Bottlenose dolphin seen in Danish waters found dead

The bottlenose dolphin that spent the holidays and New Year visiting Denmark’s Skagen Harbour has most likely been found dead, according to Nordjyske newspaper.
A man spotted a dead dolphin that must have become stranded in shallow water close to a beach north of the Jutland town of Strandby.
“I saw something in the water,” said Herman Risager Thomsen.
“When I spotted the fin, I thought it was probably the dolphin.”
Not often seen
The dolphin was already dead when Thomsen waded out to it. It is nearly certain that the dead animal is the same one that has been visiting northern waters.
There have only been four bottlenose dolphins spotted in Danish waters since 2015.