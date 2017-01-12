 Bottlenose dolphin seen in Danish waters found dead – The Post

Bottlenose dolphin seen in Danish waters found dead

A sad end for a rare visitor

Farewell. We hardly knew ye … (photo: Aude Steiner)
January 16th, 2017 6:13 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The bottlenose dolphin that spent the holidays and New Year visiting Denmark’s Skagen Harbour has most likely been found dead, according to Nordjyske newspaper.

A man spotted a dead dolphin that must have become stranded in shallow water close to a beach north of the Jutland town of Strandby.


“I saw something in the water,” said Herman Risager Thomsen.

“When I spotted the fin, I thought it was probably the dolphin.”

Not often seen
The dolphin was already dead when Thomsen waded out to it. It is nearly certain that the dead animal is the same one that has been visiting northern waters.

There have only been four bottlenose dolphins spotted in Danish waters since 2015.

Related News


Latest News

Denmark
Bottlenose dolphin seen in Danish waters found dead
Denmark
Danish police looking for suspect in connection with attack on autistic boy
Local
Tivoli opening a new concert venue in the spring
Culture
Queen Margrethe celebrates 45 years on throne

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved