Boulders being sunk as stone reef project begins

The food and agriculture minister, Esben Lunde Larsen, was in Jutland today to help toss some of the massive granite boulders into the sea as part of a project for a new stone reef in Limfjorden.

The huge boulders, weighing upwards of three tonnes each, will be deposited in the sea in Løgstør Bredning near Livø, which is a so-called Natura 2000 area – an area deemed as being protected by the EU.