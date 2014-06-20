What is it about Boxing Day and adverse weather?

Fortunately in the case of the gale-force storm heading Denmark’s way tomorrow, there are no monster waves being forecast – and as long as motorists are sensible, no fatalities.

Nevertheless, many will be returning from family Christmases, and the authorities are warning them to set off early to avoid getting caught in a storm with hurricane-strength wind in places, which is expected to start in the early evening.