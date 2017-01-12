BREAKING: Main suspect in embezzlement case arrested in South Africa

The main suspect in the 111 million kroner embezzlement case, Anna Britta Troelsgaard Nielsen, has been arrested in an apartment in South Africa.

According to the Danish financial crimes unit SØIK, the 64-year-old Nielsen was arrested early this morning in an apartment in Johannesburg.

“The escape is over. The prime suspect is arrested. It’s the result of a targeted international co-operation between SØIK and a number of international authorities,” said SØIK police inspector Thomas Anderskov Riis.

“We can now hope that we can finally get to the bottom of where the remainder of the missing millions are.”