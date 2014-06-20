A new Danish study carried out by the Cochrane Center has cast doubt on the effectiveness of breast-cancer screenings in general, reports Metroxpress.

The study indicates that screenings rarely detect the aggressive tumours that cause breast cancer, and that one out of three cases of breast cancer discovered by the screenings are probably over-diagnosed.

Failure to detect

“Screening programs either don’t pick up the fast-growing, aggressive tumours, or they first spot them when they have become large and it is too late,” explained researcher Karsten Juhl Jørgensen, the main author of the 17-year study, to Metroxpress.