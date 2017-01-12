‘Bridging’ the gaps between Romania and Denmark

The non-governmental, non-profitable organisation Kulturel Forbindelse together with the Romanian Embassy in Denmark have announced the implementation of a new project, ‘Resident in Denmark: rights, obligations, integration’.

Integrating the Romanian community into Danish society

The project will aim to bridge the gaps and integrate the Romanian community into Danish society. According to one of the project managers, Laura Dachin, “there are too many Romanians who do not know their duties and rights” in Denmark.

“We found out that there is little knowledge among the Danish people and companies about who the Romanians are and what they can really contribute to society,” she added.

This project is therefore organised to help Romanian people understand the Danish culture and principles that will help them integrate better into society. It will also help Danish society improve their perception of the Romanian community.

Main activities and end goal

The main activities of the project will include a series of seminars and round-table meetings in the Midtjylland region – specifically in the cities of Aarhus, Silkeborg and Faarvang between June 15 and 30.

The project kicks off on Wednesday June 12 at 13:00 with a press conference in Aarhus, where the Romanian ambassador Alexandru Gradinar will be present.