 Britain-based researchers win major Danish science prize – The Post

Britain-based researchers win major Danish science prize

Work on understanding addiction leads to award

Always learning (photo: Allan Ajifo)
March 7th, 2017 8:59 am| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Three Britain-based brain researchers have been awarded the Brain Prize, a one million euro (7,433,054 kroner) award established by the Lundbeck Foundation.

The recipients – Peter Dayan, Ray Dolan and Wolfram Schultz – were given the award based on their work on explaining how learning is associated with the reward system of the brain.



They have identified how learning is linked with the anticipation of being rewarded, thus revealing the mechanisms in the brain that can lead to compulsive gambling, drug addiction and alcoholism.

Colin Blakemore, the chairman of the foundation’s selection committee, said the research offers far-reaching perspectives on the understanding of human behaviour.

“Their research has provided a valuable key to understanding what goes wrong when people succumb to compulsive gambling, drug addiction, obsessive compulsive disorder and schizophrenia,” Blakemore said.

Rewarding research
The researchers used animal testing, mathematical modelling and human trials to show that the release of dopamine is not a response to the actual reward, but to the difference between the reward expected and the reward received. The knowledge could lead to improvements in the treatment of addiction.

The Lundbeck Foundation established the Brain Prize in 2010, and it was awarded for the first time in 2011. This year’s prize will be presented on May 4 in Copenhagen.

Related News


Latest News

National
More women bringing home the bacon in Denmark
News
Danish eSport courses hitting the classrooms
News
Transfer shock: Bendtner moves to Norway
International
Britain-based researchers win major Danish science prize

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved