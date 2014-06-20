Bronzed, bombed and brainless: Meet Denmark’s most clueless criminal

When police responded to a burglary alarm at a tanning salon in Horsens early on Wednesday morning, the 22-year-old man they found claimed he had fallen asleep in a tanning booth and had tripped the alarm when he woke up, according to Horsens Folkeblad.
Police accepted the explanation until the man began wondering what had become of his car. The description he gave to the police of the missing vehicle matched that of a stolen car that had been found and returned to its rightful owner.
Holding the bag
The police then detained the hapless man for car theft. Upon searching him, they found he was carrying 2.1 grams of amphetamines.
The man then asked police for a bag that he had left in the stolen car, so the accommodating officers then drove back to the car where they found 5.25 grams of cannabis and an additional 70 grams of amphetamines in the bag.