 Bucketload of snow to hit Copenhagen this lunchtime – The Post

Bucketload of snow to hit Copenhagen this lunchtime

Better get your skates on for winter sports – not literally!

It just wasn’t meant to be this Sunday in woods in Charlottenlund
March 5th, 2018 9:31 am| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Despite the long drawn-out snow shower last week, there wasn’t an awful lot left to enjoy winter pastimes such as sledging over the weekend.

But fear not Copenhageners, as a bucketful of snow is scheduled to fall on the Capital Region over the next couple of hours.

Between 11:00 and 12:00 this morning, as much as 2 cm is expected to fall in Copenhagen – with 6 cm forecast in total.

With wind speeds of 10 m/s, blizzard-like conditions are expected around lunchtime, but there is little threat of the snow hanging around until rush hour.

Winter sports opportunity?
With 3 cm of snow also forecast on Wednesday, Copenhageners might finally have a chance to enjoy a few winter pursuits, but they had better get their skates on – not literally as the Lakes have still not been deemed safe!

Both rain and snow are predicted on Thursday and Friday, along with heavy rain showers on Saturday – weather conditions that will most probably wash all the snow away as temperatures advance well above zero degrees.

Elsewhere in Denmark, heavy snow is expected in north and mid Jutland today, but south Denmark and Funen will see a fair bit of rain mixed up in their allocation.

 

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
In the name of the king or traitor to the crown?
Denmark
Horsens launches project to track tourists via their WiFi usage
Business
International News in Brief: Denmark eyes markets in US and Mexico
Business
Denmark’s first organic biogas plant opens in Jutland

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved