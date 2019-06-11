Building Bridges to Bremen – if only the Danes were fluent in Glaswegian

Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges is performing at Bremen Teater on May 1, where Scots will laugh non-stop and Danes will struggle to understand his thick Glaswegian accent.

Bridges is best known for his hilarious social commentary on Scottish life, commenting on issues that permeate the country such as unemployment and obesity.

His tour will take him around the UK and most northern European countries – the latter of which may believe he doesn’t speak English.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 on October 31 here.

Bon news for our prayers

On 11 June 2019, US rockers Bon Jovi are returning to Denmark to perform in Sønderborg with special guests Def Leppard.

The tour will support their 2018 record This House is Not For Sale.

There will be no shortage of ’80s hits, such as ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ and ‘It’s My Life’. Official tickets go on sale from November 2 at 10:00 here.

The original sultan of swing

Mark Knopfler, the iconic frontman of post-punk band Dire Straits, is playing at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena on June 15.

His new solo album, Down The Road Wherever, is set for release on November 16 and will be followed by a year of touring Europe and the US. Official ticket sales begin on November 1 at 09:00 here.

Also in the pipeline

Ella Mai, an up-and-coming British R’n’B artist, is playing Store Vega on January 21. Tickets are currently available.

Thundercat, a US hip-hop bassist and composer, is performing at Store Vega on December, tickets currently available.

Disturbed, the chart-topping US heavy metal band, are coming to KB Hallen on May 3. Tickets are currently available.

Hayley Kiyoko, the US actress and pop musician, is heading to Store Vega on February 11. Tickets go on sale from November 2 at 10:00 here.

Tokio Hotel, the early 2000s German pop-rock band, are coming to Vega on June 7. Tickets are currently available.