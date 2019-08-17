Bus congestion in Copenhagen costing society billions

When the long-awaited City Ring Metro opens in Copenhagen next month, a whole new transportation landscape will evolve above ground – including a completely new schedule and route grid for buses.

And that’s probably a good thing, because a new congestion report has revealed that Danish society loses 2 billion kroner on bus passengers in the capital being stuck in traffic gridlock.

The report, compiled by Movia in collaboration with COWI and Dansk Industri (DI), showed that the congestion particularly impacts passengers on the busy ‘A’ bus lines (such as 3A or 5A), which have seen a 50 percent increase in delays since 2010.

“Every day bus passengers are delayed by a combined time of 23,400 hours and the delays are only increasing. If we continue down this road we risk more people dropping public transport and taking their car, which will lead to more congestion,” said Michael Svane, the head of DI Transport.

“It’s a clear signal to decision-makers to ensure that the buses can reach their destination in time.”

READ ALSO: Copenhagen’s public transport landscape facing dramatic change

Investment impact

From 2010-2018, bus congestion in Copenhagen has increased by 17 percent, while car traffic has shot up by 25 percent from 2010-2016.

Meanwhile, the report also shed light on bus lines that endure relatively low levels of congestion, such as the 150S and 5C – routes that have been helped by state infrastructure investment.

On 150S, the buses have their own lanes from the city lakes to Haraldsgade, while the investment has allowed 5C to better penetrate traffic on key roads like Frederikssundsvej and Nørrebrogade.

The report (here in Danish) is based on 1.7 million piece of date sourced from Movia buses between 2010 and 2018.