 Bus-drivers protesting against timetable pressure – The Post

Bus-drivers protesting against timetable pressure

The lack of breaks during working hours is taking its toll on bus-drivers

Don’t blame the driver if he’s short with you – he may be desperate to go to the toilet (photo: Leif Jørgensen)
November 8th, 2018 12:40 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Demonstrations took place yesterday in four Danish cities against the increasing pressures that bus-drivers feel they are under.

The drivers claim the new timetables just don’t take into consideration the increased amounts of traffic on the roads, leading to drivers not being able to take proper breaks, reports DR Nyheder.

Protests have taken place in Aalborg, Esbjerg, Roskilde and Glostrup.

Hard on the body
“It’s very hard for the body to drive in a very concentrated way for many hours at a stretch,” said Heidi Bejlegaard, a spokesperson for the drivers.

A survey carried out by the 3F trade union of 400 bus-drivers in northern Jutland revealed that 50 percent of them had difficulty even making time to go to the toilet if they were to stick to their timetables.

Susanne Flydtkjær, a regional politician for Enhedslisten and member of the board of Nordjyllands Trafikselskab, has promised to look into the problem. “Of course timetables should be arranged so that everyone has the possibility to grab a bite to eat and go to the toilet,” she said.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Preview: Around the world in 800 jokes at the Crazy Christmas Cabaret
National
Predators on the move by sea and land in Denmark
Activities
Performance Review: Full-on Fellini fun at the ballet
National
Bus-drivers protesting against timetable pressure

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved