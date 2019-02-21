 Bus timetables may return to Copenhagen bus stops – The Post

Bus timetables may return to Copenhagen bus stops

Digitalising every aspect of life is not everybody’s cup of tea – especially if they are from the older generation

In the good old days you could at least plan your journey without an electronic device (photo: en:user:Rdo-ksj)
February 18th, 2019 10:08 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

If you’ve needed to catch a bus in Copenhagen recently, you may have looked in vain for any information about where the bus is going and when.

All you can see now is the number of the bus and where it starts and terminates.

Back in December, the public transport company Movia took a decision to remove printed timetables from bus stops on the grounds that 70 percent of passengers surveyed wanted more digital information.

Tried and trusted is best
However, the ‘everybody nowadays has a smartphone’ argument did not go down at all well with the remaining 30 percent, with older passengers especially indicating that they prefer information on departure times on the spot.

Movia has come under fire from irate passengers, the elderly organisation Ældre Sagen, and the passenger division of the consumer organisation Tænk.

Going downhill
Readers of the newspaper BT called the decision ‘stupid’.

The paper reports that Niels E Bjerrum, a member of the board of Movia who also sits on Copenhagen’s technical and environmental committee, has admitted that “with hindsight, not everyone sees this as a service enhancement but as a deterioration in service levels, and that was never the intention”.

The upshot is that Movia’s board have agreed to discuss the matter at their next meeting.

“As the years go by, passengers will become more digital, but perhaps we’ve been too hasty to think people were ready for this now,” added Bjerrum.



Latest News

Business
Danes turning waste plastic bottles into raincoats
National
Are Danish men becoming less intelligent – or is it the army’s test that’s at fault?
International
Danish economist handed big UN climate posting
Local
Bus timetables may return to Copenhagen bus stops

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved