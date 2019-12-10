 Business advocates: More paternity leave for men! - The Post

Business advocates: More paternity leave for men!

Dansk Industri contends move would provide women with better career opportunities

Parental leave in the spotlight again (photo: Pixabay)
December 10th, 2019 12:28 pm| by Christian W

Earlier this year, the Ledernes Hovedorganisation union expressed favour in forcing fathers to take paternity leave in connection with childbirth.

Now the confederation for industry, Dansk Industri (DI), has voiced a similar opinion, contending that doing so would provide women with better career opportunities.

“What we want to see is more women holding leadership positions in Danish business – but on the whole to see women in careers to a greater extent. We are missing out on a considerable talent pool,” Lars Sandahl, the CEO of DI, told DR Nyheder.

READ ALSO: Union argues four months paternity leave as the only way towards equality

DI wants more
Enforced paternity leave is already set to be incorporated in Denmark before 2022 thanks to an EU decision that would set aside two months for fathers in all member states.

However, DI is keen to see even more time being allocated to fathers, although they wouldn’t specify how much.

Meanwhile, several women advocacy groups, including Kvinderådet and SMVdanmark, pointed out in September that forced leave would disadvantage female entrepreneurs in Denmark.

Currently, Danish men take an average of 30 days paternity leave in connection with childbirth, while women take an average of 230 days.

