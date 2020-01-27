Business Round-Up: Danfoss to lay off 335 employees

When the industrial giant Danfoss closes its factory in Kolding in 2022, it will lay off 335 employees, reducing the size of the workforce down to 110.

According to TV2, it is no longer viable to produce cooling and air-conditioning components at the factory in Kolding. Plants in Vejle and Viby are also being closed.

Partially relocated to Poland

The company’s activities will be transferred to Silkeborg, Nordborg, a new location in Kolding and Grodzisk in Poland.

Danfoss employs approximately 28,000 people worldwide.

Historic acquisition

In related news, Danfoss has agreed to acquire Irish company Eaton’s hydraulics business for around 20 billion kroner.

The acquisition is the largest in the company’s history.

More young people have a part-time job

According to Danmarks Statistik, the number of under-18s who have a part-time job has increased since 2015. Overall, the proportion of employed people aged 13 to 17 has decreased over the last decade: from 38.2 percent in 2008 to 32.8 percent in 2018, which represents 110,900 individuals. Broken down, more girls tend to have jobs: 34.4 percent compared to 31.3 percent of boys. The study also found that west Jutland has the largest number of working adolescents (43.9 percent in Fanø) whereas Copenhagen has the least (26.6 percent).

Myth of maternity leave costs busted

A study has examined the cost of maternity leave for Danish companies, concluding that the negative impacts of the absences are so small that they can hardly be measured. The research team believe companies handle the maternity leave costs well – by compensating for the lack of employees. The study was conducted by the University of Copenhagen in collaboration with the University of Zurich, University of California and the American University of Beirut.

SAS sign lease deal to ease transition to the A350

SAS has agreed with Willis Lease Finance Corporation on a deal regarding the leasing of engines for the four-engine A340-300. The agreement is to ensure its transition from the A340 to A350 aircraft. SAS will premiere the new A350 aircraft when Ingegerd Viking, the company’s first Airbus 350, is deployed on the route between Copenhagen and Chicago. In total, SAS has ordered eight of the modern long-haul aircraft to be delivered by the end of 2021. The new, fuel-efficient aircraft will replace the company’s seven Airbus A340-300s – all of which are about 18 years old.

The secret of their success: longevity is everything

A Danish researcher from the University of Copenhagen has investigated the key to the success of Henokiens, an association of family-owned companies that have been continuously operating for more than 200 years. Professor Morten Bennedsen studied 48 companies with 16,000 years of history, together with Brian Henry from the French business college INSEAD. According to Bennedsen’s study, a continuously relevant industry is primarily essential to ensuring the survival of the long-lasting family-owned businesses. Well-preparedness for generational changes and focusing on competences are the second and third most observed characteristics of the companies respectively. Bennedsen has also suggested that an ownership with a focus on the company and building significant values and credibility through history should be followed.

Recruitment rates slowing down

According to Danmarks Statistik, recruitment rates slowed down in 2019 compared to 2018. During the first 11 months of 2019, the average monthly increase in employment was 2,600, compared to 4,100 in 2018. As of November 2019, 2,795,700 people were employed in the private and public sectors – which had hardly changed over the previous two months. Dansk Industri’s deputy head Steen Nielsen is concerned by the slowdown in growth.

Louis Nielsen dead at 75

The founder of Denmark’s largest optician chain, Louis Nielsen, died on January 20 aged 75. The late Louis Nielsen opened his first optician’s in Aalborg in 1978. In 2005, the company was taken over by the English company Specsavers.

Ryanair opens new route

Ryanair is opening a new route from Copenhagen to Manchester on March 30. The new route will operate every day with departures from Copenhagen at 23:25 (Monday), 15:10 (Tuesday), 16:45 (Wednesday), 22:40 (Thursday), 16:10 (Friday), 23:55 (Saturday), and 16:35 (Sunday). The flight time is 110 minutes. SAS (15 a week) and EasyJet (11) also offer services on the route.