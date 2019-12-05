Business Round-Up: Majority of Danish companies have endured a cyber attack

According to a new report from consultancy group PwC, the vast majority of Danish companies have faced cyber-attacks over the past year.

The figures revealed that 68 percent of Danish firms endured a phishing attack in 2019, down from 76 percent the previous year.

“Unfortunately, hackers often succeed in gaining access to company systems via phishing attacks and the biggest concern among business leaders is the unintentional actions of employees,” said Mads Nørgaard Madsen, a partner and IT security expert in PwC.

Training paramount

Madsen said it was important for employees to be trained in awareness to avoid the phishing trap and warn IT departments if they receive suspicious mails.

A total of 325 company leaders took part in the survey that is the basis of the report, which can be downloaded here (in Danish).

Baggage conflict strikes CPH Airport

A conflict involving baggage handlers from Menzies at Copenhagen Airport has caused considerable headaches for passengers arriving since yesterday. The strike, still ongoing Thursday morning, means that passengers risk waiting longer for their baggage at the airport and even seeing their baggage being sent to their hotels or homes later on. Menzies services baggage handling for the likes of Norwegian, British Airways and Finnair.

Strike costs SAS dearly

The big strike that SAS endured earlier this year has had a significant impact on its financial result., which was its lowest in five years. The good news for the airline, however, is that it managed to generate a profit for the fifth year on the trot as well, despite the strike last spring. SAS earned 440 million kroner, a drop of 60 percent compared to last year – the seven day pilot strike in April and May is estimated to have cost the airline 450 million kroner.

Historic transport firm goes bust

The noteworthy Danish transportation company Erik Nielsen og Søn Transport has gone bankrupt after being in service for well over a century. The Funen-based company, which has been in operation since 1894, called it a day on December 3. The company had 35 employees. Early in its existence, the firm primarily transported wood, coal and corn using horse-pulled carts. Later on it gained success by transporting construction elements.

Legoland to open in Shanghai

In a deal worth an estimated 4.4 billion kroner, a new Legoland is set to open in Shanghai in 2023. The huge deal involves collaboration between the Danish Lego family firm Kirkbi, Merlin Entertainments (which Kirkbi owns a 50 percent stake in) and local Chinese business interests. The new entertainment complex will be situated in the Jinshan district of Shanghai in a region that has a population of 220 million people. Kirkbi also revealed that plans are afoot for more Legoland theme parks in the future.

Denmark’s biggest Netto opens in Randers

Danish suprermarket chain Netto announced yesterday that it had opened its biggest store in Denmark. Located on Bredstrupgade in Randers, the store is 1,550 sqm in size and used to house a Meny supermarket. It took almost nine months of renovation before it could finally open its doors to the public. The Netto on Bredstrupgade is about twice the size as a typical Netto in Denmark. Another big Netto opened in Hasle near Aarhus today, with a size of 1,343 sqm.