A century and counting: CBS celebrating its 100th birthday

1917 was one of the more eventful years in the annals of history. World War One was still in full swing, the Russian Revolution brought the Bolsheviks to power, Denmark sold the Danish West Indies to the US and Harry Houdini famously performed his buried alive escape act, to mention just a few.

And in Copenhagen, 168 students turned up as the doors opened for the first year to what would become Copenhagen Business School (CBS), one of Europe’s most prestigious business institutions, which today has over 22,000 students (including about 4,300 internationals).