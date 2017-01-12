 Agerskov Kro og Hotel voted best small hotel in Denmark – The Post

Agerskov Kro og Hotel voted best small hotel in Denmark

Michelin-starred restaurant Kadeau ranks 94th on the 2017 World’s Best Restaurants list

Agerskov Kro og Hotel has yet again been voted the best small hotel in Denmark (photo: Small Danish Hotels)
March 28th, 2017 4:52 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Agerskov Kro og Hotel located in southern Jutland has been voted the best small hotel in Denmark.

The family-owned hotel won the award second time in a row.



“We are obviously very honoured once again to receive the award, and it means a very great deal to us that guests have such a good experience when they visit us here in Agerskov,” said hotel owner Peter Otte.

The Hotel of the Year award was first introduced in 2015, and the winner is selected based on reviews from guests who stay at one of the 80 hotels which are part of the Small Danish Hotels association.

Agerskov Kro og Hotel received its first licence in 1767 from King Christian VII. In 1976, it was bought by Siden Bodil and Peter Otte, who gradually renovated and extended the inn to its current state.

READ MORE: Famed Danish hotel named one of the 100 best in the world

Danish restaurant among world’s best
Michelin-starred restaurant Kadeau in Copenhagen features as a ‘new entry’ on the 2017 World Best Restaurants list.

The gourmet restaurant, that uses produce grown primarily on Bornholm, ranks 94th on the 51-100 list.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants for 2017 will be first revealed on April 5 at an award ceremony in Melbourne, Australia.

Last year, Noma featured on the list as number 5, while two other Copenhagen-based restaurants – Geranium and Relæ – placed 28th and 40th respectively.

