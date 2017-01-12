 Airbnb hosts in Denmark offer more beds than local hotels – The Post

Airbnb hosts in Denmark offer more beds than local hotels

Trade association is pressing for improved taxation of private room renting

In 2016, there were about 30,000 Danes renting rooms via Airbnb (photo: Valeriesophie)
March 28th, 2017 2:12 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The number of overnight stays booked via the rental portal Airbnb nearly doubled in Denmark – from 1.7 million in 2015 to 3 million last year.

In the same period, the number of people providing accommodation via this room-sharing platform increased from 21.000 to 30.000.



The hotel trade association, Horesta, now estimates that Airbnb hosts in Denmark offer more beds than local hotels, and calls for improvements in the way their rental services are taxed.

READ MORE: Banning Airbnb: is Denmark’s capital considering similar action to the Big Apple?

Top meeting about taxes
“Competition should be on equal terms,” Kirsten Munch Andersen, Horesta’s political director, told Politiken.

“We believe renting can be abused for illegal hotel operations.”

Tax minister Karsten Lauritzen is meeting today with Airbnb executives to discuss when the company will make an agreement with the national tax authority, SKAT.

Airbnb’s public policy manager, Sofia Gkiousou, wrote to Politiken that they wish to co-operate.

Related News



Latest News

Business
Agerskov Kro og Hotel voted best small hotel in Denmark
News
Danish law discriminates against alternative families
Business
DI: Avoiding corruption in Russia is difficult, but can be done
International
Belgian royal couple visiting Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved