The number of overnight stays booked via the rental portal Airbnb nearly doubled in Denmark – from 1.7 million in 2015 to 3 million last year.
In the same period, the number of people providing accommodation via this room-sharing platform increased from 21.000 to 30.000.
The hotel trade association, Horesta, now estimates that Airbnb hosts in Denmark offer more beds than local hotels, and calls for improvements in the way their rental services are taxed.
Top meeting about taxes
“Competition should be on equal terms,” Kirsten Munch Andersen, Horesta’s political director, told Politiken.
“We believe renting can be abused for illegal hotel operations.”
Tax minister Karsten Lauritzen is meeting today with Airbnb executives to discuss when the company will make an agreement with the national tax authority, SKAT.
Airbnb’s public policy manager, Sofia Gkiousou, wrote to Politiken that they wish to co-operate.