Contact us Advertise with us

Airline offering “incredibly low” prices from Denmark to the US

New growth strategy has Icelandic low-cost airline WOW slashing prices

And the planes look like Jimi Hendrix could be your pilot (photo: WOW Air)
January 10th, 2017 3:01 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

WOW, a low-cost airline based in Iceland, announced on Tuesday that it is cutting fares to four destinations in the US and Canada.

Travellers from Copenhagen can fly to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto and Montreal for just 599 kroner. Tickets are already on sale.

WOW founder and head Skuli Mogensen said the price cuts fit with his company’s philosophy.



“It is our mission to continue to cut prices,” Mogensen told BT. “We have delivered low prices from day one, and we will continue to do so.”

Everyone can fly
The current lowered fares are for trips made between January 15 and April 5. Mogensen said that he hopes that the company can continue to keep prices low.

“My mission is to make it so inexpensive that everyone can afford to fly,” he said.

Mogensen said that the low fares are part of WOW’s strategy to increase the company’s share of the Danish market, where he sees “great potential”.

Pack light
The trips to the US and Canada include a stopover at Keflavik Airport in Iceland, and the published fares are for hand luggage only.

Related News


Latest News

Airline offering “incredibly low” prices from Denmark to the US
Danish Michelin restaurant in New York closing
Rare sighting of a bottlenose dolphin in northern Danish harbour
Seven buses go up in flames overnight in northern Danish city
Breast-cancer screenings aren’t very effective, concludes Danish study
Six found dead in house in northern Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved