Belt and Road Cooperation, Shaping a Brighter Shared Future

Some 40 world leaders, 5,000 representatives from more than 150 countries, and 90 international organisations took part in the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Co-operation (BRF) in Beijing from April 25-27.

Among them was Jonas Liisberg, the state secretary for foreign policy at the Foreign Minister, who is participating in the event together with representatives from Danish enterprises and institutions.

Long in the planning

Themed ‘Belt and Road Co-operation, Shaping a Brighter Shared Future’, the agenda has been long in the planning.

Originally put forward in the autumn of 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative has been put into action step by step, achieving fruitful results across the world.

By the end of March 2019, the Chinese government had signed 173 co-operation agreements with 125 countries and 29 international organisations.

Growing every day

With a volume of trade amounting to more than $5 trillion dollars, and direct foreign investment exceeding $60 billion, the cake of win-win co-operation is growing day by day.

With 82 economic and trade zones being built, and 244,000 jobs being created, the foundation of interconnection has become even more solid.

The joint effort in pushing forward the Belt and Road Initiative has generated a new driving force for development, bridging countries across continents and seas, and building a community with a shared future.

As the Chinese saying goes: the peach and the plum do not speak, but they are so attractive that a path is formed beneath the trees.

UN acclaim

The Belt and Road Initiative and its core concepts have been enshrined in documents formulated by the United Nations, G20, APEC and other international and regional organisations.

UN secretary-general António Guterres has called the initiative an important platform for supporting the Sustainable Development Goals.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Christine Lagarde speaks highly of China’s leading role in supporting multilateralism and calls the initiative an important manifestation of China’s leadership in international affairs.

Tangible fruits

The initiative – following the open and inclusive principle of planning together, building together and benefiting together – brings tangible fruits to all participating parties.

From 2013 to 2018 the value of trade between China and other B&R countries surpassed $6 trillion dollars, accounting for 27.4 percent of China’s total trade in goods and growing faster than the country’s overall foreign trade.

According to a World Bank study that analysed the impact of the Belt and Road Initiative on trade in 71 potentially participating countries, the initiative increases trade flows among participating countries by up to 4.1 percent.

Developing world support

Under the co-operation framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, China supports developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America to invest more in infrastructure. As a result, the benefits of world economic development are continuously brought to those countries.

We are convinced that with the concerted efforts of all the participating parties, the second BRF will deliver fruitful outcomes, create more driving forces for the economic growth of both participating countries and other countries concerned, provide more opportunities for international economic co-operation, and contribute more to the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind and a new type of international relations.

Key strategic partner

Denmark is China’s only comprehensive strategic partner in the Nordic region, and it is the first Nordic country to apply to be a founding member of AIIB.

Our co-operation in the fields of innovation, green economy and smart cities boasts great potential and bright prospect. We welcome more Danish friends to take part in and benefit from Belt and Road co-operation.