Amazon opening office in Denmark

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary of the massive US tech firm Amazon, has set up shop in Denmark by opening a new office in Copenhagen.

The company, which delivers on-demand cloud computing platforms to individuals, companies and governments, will be based out of the Codan building located near Sankt Jørgens Lake.

“We look forward to creating new jobs and investing in different environments from our new office in Copenhagen,” Guido Bartels, the head of AWS in the Nordic region, said according to Metroxpress newspaper.

“Denmark has potential far above the country’s size – in terms of highly-qualified talent and the number of interesting companies of all sizes.”

Amazon to follow?

Despite being a subsidiary, AWS is certainly no slouch. It services global powerhouses like Netflix, Spotify, and Philips, not to mention Danish companies like Maersk and Ørsted.

Amazon, which was founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos as an online bookseller, has grown to become one of the biggest companies in the world and is worth an estimated 4.6 trillion kroner.

Rumours have circulated over the past few months regarding Amazon itself possibly making inroads into the Nordic market.