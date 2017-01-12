AmChampagne moment as US chamber of commerce stalwart turns 60

If you’ve had any dealings what-so-ever with the American Chamber of Commerce in Denmark (AmCham), you’ll know the name Stephen Brugger. And with good reason.

Brugger has served as the head of AmCham Denmark for over 15 years now, leading the non-profit organisation for all but two years of its entire existence. And the Amchampagne will be flowing today at the organisation’s Denmark offices as it celebrates Brugger’s 60th birthday.