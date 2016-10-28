 Another massive data centre heading to Denmark – The Post

Another massive data centre heading to Denmark

Esbjerg ready for job windfall as large plot of land is acquired

Denmark is becoming a data hotbed (photo: Pixabay)
June 7th, 2018 10:25 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Over the past few years, a number of massive IT firms such as Google, Facebook and Apple have purchased land in Denmark for the purpose of setting up data centres in the country.

Now, another massive data centre is on the way, the sixth of its kind in Denmark, spanning 250,000 sqm near Esbjerg on the west coast.

It is yet unknown which company intends to establish the data centre, but Esbjerg’s mayor, Jesper Frost Rasmussen, has confirmed the deal.

“If big buildings are to be established, there are jobs to be had. And with the new cable landing here, we’ll have ample opportunity to attract a long line of smaller data centres and generate additional jobs to the ones provided by Google, Apple and Facebook,” Rasmussen told DR Nyheder.

“We must ensure that the approvals are in place so that companies can obtain the required land and get started building shortly thereafter.”

READ MORE: Google buys second plot in Denmark as speculation grows it will establish data centre

Cable brings opportunity
According to the Danish chamber of commerce, Dansk Erhverv, the recent spike in big IT firms looking to Denmark is down to the country having a well-functioning energy supply and digital infrastructure.

One of the primary reasons for Esbjerg being attractive is the huge sea cable that is being laid down to connect the US, UK and Denmark.

“In regards to the big cables that transport massive amounts of data around the world, we are positioned excellently. It means that copious data can be transported over a very short period of time,” Poul Noer, a Danske Erhverv consultant, told DR Nyheder.

Related News



Latest News

News
Bundesliga giant on the brink of signing Delaney for record fee
Business
Another massive data centre heading to Denmark
Activities
Performance review: ‘The Great Dictator’
Local
Local News in Brief: If you’re going to Saxogade, be sure to wear some flowers in your hair

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved