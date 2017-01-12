Asterix rights owner unhappy with Obelix, the Danish cousin who joined the family uninvited

Hachette Livre, the owner of the worldwide rights to the Asterix comic books, has confirmed to Ekstra Bladet that it intends to take legal action against Café Obelix in Vesterbro for its widespread use of the books’ character names, likenesses and fonts in its menus, facade and branding.

Juliet Tillet, an executive responsible for foreign rights at the French publisher, has confirmed that a Danish legal firm has already been employed, and that the Copenhagen café had been told to desist immediately.