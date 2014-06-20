 Bankruptcy of Danish travel company leaves customers empty-handed – The Post

Bankruptcy of Danish travel company leaves customers empty-handed

Owner of bankrupt Hansen’s Travel pulls all the cash leaving nothing to meet customer requirements.

No cash to be had (photo: Hansen Rejser)
February 17th, 2017 2:23 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Danish travel company Hansen Travel went belly-up last July. Immediately following the announcement, 245 customers filed lawsuits against the company asking for 2.2 million kroner in compensation for lost trips that they had prepaid for.

The disappointed customers are going to be even more disappointed to find out that there is no money to be had, according to finans.dk.



Every bit of cash left behind is going to the processing of the bankruptcy.

Replayed himself first
The case originally made the news after it was discovered that the owner pulled 400,000 kroner from his account one week before Hansen Travel announced its bankruptcy.

Most of the money went to pay creditors, but the owner took 70,000 kroner to repay himself for a loan that he had given the company.

READ MORE: Unexpected bankruptcy leaves travellers scrambling for other options

The assessor in the case said the owner should not have kept the money. The owner has agreed to repay 75,000 kroner to the estate.

However, the assessor also said that he has of yet not seen anything that would cause him to report the case to the police.

Related News


Latest News

National
‘Fifty Shades Darker’ sees 50 percent increase in sex toy sales in Denmark
Business
Bankruptcy of Danish travel company leaves customers empty-handed
Denmark
Oil-leaking cargo ship towed to shipyard in Odense Fjord
National
Over 60 people called new Danish anti-radicalisation hotline in 2016

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved