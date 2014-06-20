Billionaire eyes massive hotel project at Copenhagen Airport

Norwegian billionaire Petter Stordalen has announced plans to invest 800 million kroner in a new large hotel at Copenhagen Airport.

The owner of the hotel group, Nordic Choice Hotels, continues his Danish conquest following plans announced last year to turn the historic Copenhagen Postal Terminal on Tietgensgade next to Copenhagen Central Station into an upscale hotel.

Growing number of travellers

Along with the new 500-room hotel, Stordalen will also take over the operations of the existing Hilton Hotel adjacent to the airport.

The new hotel will be part of a bed & breakfast chain Comfort Hotel and will include a 3,000 square metre meeting and conference centre. If all goes to plan, the hotel will welcome its first guests in three years.

According to Thomas Woldbye, the CEO of Copenhagen Airport, there is a great need for new accommodation and conference facilities at the airport as the number of travellers continues to grow rapidly.

Copenhagen Airport aims to reach 40 million passengers by 2025 and significant expansion development is in the works.