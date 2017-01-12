Bjarke Ingels to design new panda enclosure at CPH Zoo

The Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group is bringing its noted design acumen a little closer to home for once, as it is designing a new panda enclosure at Copenhagen Zoo.

Designed in collaboration with the landscape architects Schønher, the new enclosure is expected to be finished sometime in 2018 and be situated where the old elephant enclosure is currently located. Seen from above, the new design will resemble a yin-yang symbol.