 Booming economy gives record numbers of jobs but labour shortage looms – The Post

Booming economy gives record numbers of jobs but labour shortage looms

Unemployment levels in Denmark are approaching record lows, but firms are crying out for labour

Without the help of foreing workers it may take even longer to fill in the potholes in the road, DI contends (photo: pxhere)
October 24th, 2018 11:58 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The last 65 months have shown an unbroken rise in the number of employed people. Unemployment is at its lowest for almost 10 years, but increasingly more companies are reporting problems when it comes to finding labour, reports DI Business.

READ ALSO: Low unemployment rate becoming an hindrance to Denmark’s economic growth

According to figures from the national statistics keeper Danmarks Statistik in August, total employment rose by 6,500 to 2,760,000.

“In August, 5,300 jobs were created in private firms and we’ve now seen 65 months with an uninterrupted increase. This paints a clear picture of a job market where demand for new labour is going only one way, and that is up,” said Steen Nielsen, the deputy head of the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI).

Open up, or risk stagnation
Nielsen is concerned that more and more companies are having trouble filling vacancies.

“If companies are to continue to create growth and develop so that we can carry on riding the economic upturn, we must make sure that they can get the labour they need,” Nielsen said.

“That’s why, among other things, we need to open up more for foreign workers from countries outside the EU by lowering the wage criterion threshold as the government has suggested,” he added.

Related News



Latest News

Culture
News in Digest: Who knew Danish baking was so fecking tough?
Activities
Ballet Review: A beginner’s mixed bag of confusion, tradition and excitement
Activities
Best seen in (That Theatre) company
Activities
In Denmark, October fest means the blues

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved