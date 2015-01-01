Business News in Brief: Dong wins contract for world’s biggest offshore wind turbine park

The Danish company Dong Energy is going ahead with the next phase of the giant offshore wind turbine park in the North Sea at Hornsea. Hornsea Project Two, which has a combined capacity of 1,386 MW, is situated 89 km off the coast of Yorkshire, reports Ingeniøren. When fully operational, the plant will be able to provide enough power to cover the needs of 1.3 million British households.



The park is expected to be completed in 2022 and have a lifetime of 25 years.

Dong Engergy’s new operations centre in Grimsby will run the project, which will also include the construction of two transformer stations – one at sea and one on land – and the cables to connect the turbines with the transformer station on land.

The power provided will be the cheapest ever in the UK – at 0.468 kr per kWh.

Dairy concern has Australia in its sights

Danish dairy concern Arla has been showing an interest in the Australian company Murray Goulburn. Acquiring it would be another step towards consolidating its position on the Asian market, TV2 Nyheder reports. The Australian company owns 11 dairies, including one in China. Last year, Murray Goulburn’s turnover was around 2.8 billion Australian dollars, equating to a little over 71 billion kroner. In comparison, Arla earned just over 71 billion kroner in 2016. The sale of the company is being handled by Deutsche Bank and there are a number of interested parties. At present, Asia is by far the largest export market for Murray Goulburn.

Missing milk crates being returned to Arla

On the backs of mopeds, in children’s playgrounds and sandpits, and in the homes of ordinary families – the green plastic crates used by Danish dairy giant Arla to deliver milk have been popping up everywhere. The dairy company loses around 300,000 crates each year and last year it started a campaign to get as many of them back as possible. The campaign has been so successful, Metroxpress reports, that it has resulted in between 75,000 to 80,000 of the crates being returned – good news for the environment as well as the company. The extra production of crates uses as much energy as the total electricity consumption of a small town. The campaign has been run in partnership with the nature conservation body Danmarks Naturfredningsforening. For each crate returned, the dairy concern has donated one kroner to the charity.

Famous Copenhagen sausage stand opens new outlet

Patrons in Copenhagen who regard themselves connoisseurs of the Danish hotdog and sausage culture have long known about Harry’s Place in Nordre Fasanvej, just past Nørrebro Station. Opened in 1965, the stand has received several awards in the ‘best sausage stand’ category. Jesper Frederiksen, the owner of Harry’s Place, has now decided to expand by opening an outlet in Roskilde, BT reports. Frederiksen has bought Fredes Pølsevogn in Schmeltz Plads to turn it into a new Harry’s Place. It could be said that Frederiksen is also coming home as he originally comes from Roskilde.