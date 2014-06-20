 Business News in Brief: The most expensive pizza in Denmark no-one wants to buy – The Post

Business News in Brief: The most expensive pizza in Denmark no-one wants to buy

In other news: Danes can now buy Volkswagen’s up! minicar online and Microsoft’s new Surface Book has just hit the stores

Pizza Cosa Mia sells pizzas with a price range of 80 to 8,000 kroner (photo: Google Maps)
March 16th, 2017 3:26 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Esbjerg-based pizza man Orazio Rashti claims he sells the most expensive pizza in the world at his outlet Pizza Cosa Mia, according to Finans.dk. It costs 8,000 kroner and must be ordered at least eight weeks in advance. It consists of over 30 ingredients and more than six kinds of whiskey and liqueurs used for flambéing. No-one has actually bought it yet, but that does not put Rashti off from keeping it on the menu. The self-proclaimed ‘world’s dictator pizza man’ is originally from Iran but has lived in Denmark for more than three decades and run his pizzeria since 2001. He swears his creations are better than what you can get at regular pizzerias – the dough is thicker and generously layered with ingredients of top quality.

Surface Book from Microsoft now available in Denmark
Microsoft’s new Surface Book is now available for purchase at Microsoft Stores in Denmark while shipping will start from March 20. The notebook weighs as little as 1.5 kg and its detachable 13.5-inch PixelSense display has high resolution. It is calibrated for true-to-life colour, with high contrast and low glare. The laptop offers both versatility of use as well as high performance. The Intel Core processors have twice the power of the MacBook Pro 13. It is ideal for professionals in engineering and design. The price of the Surface Book starts at 12,999 kroner.



Volkswagen sells its up! mini car online in Denmark
The Germany-based car manufacturer Volkswagen has made it possible for consumers in Denmark to purchase its up! minicar models online instead of at dealer shops. The service has been available since December. Customers can pay either with a credit card or the MobilePay app. According to Volkswagen, the car will be delivered within 10 business days. The up! is the most popular minicar in Denmark, with 7,361 units sold last year. That is why VW has high hopes for the online sales service even though car parts and accessories, which have already been available for purchase online, have not sold well. In 2016, the Danish Car Importers Association recorded an increase in car sales, which went up by 7.4 percent compared with the previous year.

Quick Links

