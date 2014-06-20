Business News in Brief: The most expensive pizza in Denmark no-one wants to buy

Esbjerg-based pizza man Orazio Rashti claims he sells the most expensive pizza in the world at his outlet Pizza Cosa Mia, according to Finans.dk. It costs 8,000 kroner and must be ordered at least eight weeks in advance. It consists of over 30 ingredients and more than six kinds of whiskey and liqueurs used for flambéing. No-one has actually bought it yet, but that does not put Rashti off from keeping it on the menu. The self-proclaimed ‘world’s dictator pizza man’ is originally from Iran but has lived in Denmark for more than three decades and run his pizzeria since 2001. He swears his creations are better than what you can get at regular pizzerias – the dough is thicker and generously layered with ingredients of top quality.

Surface Book from Microsoft now available in Denmark

Microsoft’s new Surface Book is now available for purchase at Microsoft Stores in Denmark while shipping will start from March 20. The notebook weighs as little as 1.5 kg and its detachable 13.5-inch PixelSense display has high resolution. It is calibrated for true-to-life colour, with high contrast and low glare. The laptop offers both versatility of use as well as high performance. The Intel Core processors have twice the power of the MacBook Pro 13. It is ideal for professionals in engineering and design. The price of the Surface Book starts at 12,999 kroner.