Business News in Brief: Wupti! Danish supermarket picks up Amazon’s gauntlet

In France and Germany, 30 percent of all internet business goes through Amazon. If nothing is done, the same thing will happen in Denmark, according to the Dansk Supermarked Group. According to the group, the solution is to transform the Wupti webshop into a one-stop shop through which all Danish internet businesses can operate. Kenneth Nielsen, the e-business chief at Dansk Supermarked Group, told Børsen: “We can co-operate and compete at the same time. I don’t think we have much choice, because Amazon is coming and the Danish webshops have to be ready. We hope this is the way to do it.”

Fish factory in Fredericia moves to Poland

Fishery concern A Espersen announced on Monday that it is closing its production in Fredericia and moving production to Poland, Fyns Stiftstidende reports. Administrative director Klaus Nielsen explained that lower wages in Poland were the reason that the production of ready meals was moving. “The production of this type of food is very labour-intensive and we’ve not been able to optimise production so that it could be profitable. That’s why we’ve made the decision to move to Poland, where we already have a factory.” Last week, A Espersen published its accounts for 2016, which showed a turnover of 2.3 billion kroner and losses of 35 million kroner. This is the third year in succession that the concern has been in the red.