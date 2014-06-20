The Danish racing driver, Kevin Magnussen, and billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen have lost a record amount on their Formula 1 venture. Their company called ‘Anpartselskabet af 1. april 2010’ has just announced an annual deficit of 76 million kroner before tax. This brings the company’s five-year deficit down to about 151 million kroner before tax. The company’s aim is “to invest in motorsport activities” and the latest annual report suggests action is already being taken to improve the earnings and capital base. According to Jyllands-Posten this is possibly done in the form of prizes and sponsorship revenue. Povlsen has been for many years supporting Magnussen’s racing career.

House prices rise across Denmark

The average price for a square metre in villas and semi-detached houses in Denmark increased by 3.2 percent in the third quarter of 2016 compared with the second quarter of this year. The Zealand region has registered the biggest increase, followed by North Jutland. Prices of apartments fell by 1.8 percent per in Region Zealand, while they increased by 3.8 percent in South Denmark region. The government expects house prices to grow by 4 percent both in 2017 and 2018.

READ MORE: Business news in brief: Apple gives up legal battle with Danish customer